Assam Governor takes note of flood preparation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today took stock of the preparation of the government in meeting the seasonal flood and mitigating the impact arising out of it. A briefing on flood preparedness was held today at the Raj Bhavan which was also attended by Minister Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta. The meeting was convened to assess the readiness of both the Central and State government agencies in addressing and mitigating the impact of flood.

The meeting also took stock of the contingency plan as well as the lessons learnt from previous years, and enhance coordination among stakeholders to mitigate flood-related challenges.

Sharing his observation, Governor Acharya stated that during his visit to different districts across the state and his meetings with the district administration, the Governor said that he observed the state is well prepared to face the seasonal flood. He emphasized the importance of learning from past experiences and improving preparedness strategies. Stressing on the need for coordination between Central and State agencies, he asked all concerned departments to work in close synergy with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to ensure effective flood management. He also observed that flood preparedness is a collective responsibility in the service of the people.

Minister Revenue etc Keshab Mahanta while highlighting the proactive measures taken by the State government, informed that right from development blocks to district, field visits have been made compulsory for the concerned officers to gather data and take comprehensive measure to empower the state from the onslaught of flood. He also said that embankments have been fortified and interactions were held with local residents to better understand ground-level challenges. The minister also thanked the Governor for his valuable guidance and support.

A presentation was given by the Principal Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management and CEO, ASDMA Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, detailing the flood preparedness initiatives across the state. The Governor also took note of contingency planning, infrastructure readiness, and inter-agency coordination protocols.

Officials from various central agencies also participated in the meeting reaffirming their commitment to support the state’s flood response mechanisms.

OSD to Governor Prof. Bechan Lal, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary ASDMA Meenakshi Das Nath, along with senior government officials were present at the meeting.