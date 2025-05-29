26.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 29, 2025
AKRSU demands Koch-Rajbongshi candidates in five BTC constituencies

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
GOSSAIGAON, May 28: The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), under the leadership of President Sunil Roy, has demanded the nomination of Koch-Rajbongshi candidates in five Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies in the upcoming elections. At a press meet held in Gossaigaon, the organization urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State President Dilip Saikia to ensure that candidates from the Koch-Rajbongshi community are fielded in Guma, Fakiragram, Thuribari, Mathanguri, and Mudaibari constituencies, which are predominantly inhabited by the community.

AKRSU General Secretary Sunadhar Roy accused the current government of neglecting the developmental needs of the Koch-Rajbongshi community and deliberately excluding them from political representation. “The BJP makes lucrative promises during elections, but fails to deliver on them post-election,” said Roy, expressing the community’s growing frustration.

Roy also issued a stern warning to the BJP, stating that if the demand for ST (Scheduled Tribe) status is not met before the next Assam Assembly elections, the party will face serious political consequences. He pointed to the government’s failure to forward the report promised on February 5, following a meeting with the Chief Minister, to the central government regarding ST status and Kamatapur statehood demands.

He claimed that the lack of representation and development in Koch-Rajbongshi-dominated regions of the BTC and other parts of the state clearly shows the government’s lack of commitment toward the community. “Political empowerment is key to our progress,” he emphasized.

President Sunil Roy also delivered a scathing criticism of both the state and central governments, accusing them of using the Koch-Rajbongshi community as a vote bank while repeatedly deceiving them with false promises. He warned of intensified democratic protests if the government continues to ignore their core demands, especially the inclusion of Koch-Rajbongshi candidates in the BTC elections and the long-pending ST status.

The organization made it clear that it expects representation in the upcoming BTC polls and warned that failure to do so will result in large-scale agitation. The press meet was attended by several senior AKRSU leaders and members.

