RPF recovers contraband goods worth more than Rs.28.45 Lakh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N F Railway continues their checks & drives at different railway stations and trains within the zone to curb the transit of contraband items through railways.

Between July 3-7 RPF conducted different drives and checks and successfully recovered various contraband goods worth more than Rs 28.45 lakh (approx). The RPF also apprehended 18 persons for alleged involvement in shipping of contraband items during this period. Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered items were handed over to the respective OC/GRP for further course of action as per law.

In three separate incidents on July 4, 6 and 7 RPF of New Tinsukia jointly with GRP and local police of Tinsukia, apprehended 8 (eight) persons with illegal possession of 496.7 grams of heroin that worth Rs 20 lach approx at New Tinsukia railway station. Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered contraband items were handed over to OC/GRP and Local Police of Tinsukia for necessary legal of action.

In an incident on July 6 a joint team of RPF & GRP from Agartala, conducted a drive at Agartala railway station and seized 15 kgs of ganja that worth around Rs. 1.5 lakh. The team also apprehended 3 (three) persons in this connection and later handed them over to GRP/ Agartala along with the seized items for necessary course of action.

Moreover, from July 3 to 7 RPF of NF Railway also recovered a total of 70 kgs of ganja worth around Rs 6.95 lakh during regular checks and drives conducted at different stations and trains over N F Railway. They also apprehended 7 (seven) persons during these checks and drives. Later, all the recovered contraband goods along with the apprehended persons were handed over to respective OC/GRP for further course of action, a PR stated.