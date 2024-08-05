28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 5, 2024
type here...

RPF of NFR recovers contraband goods worth over Rs 19 crore

261 persons apprehended for involvement in smuggling activities

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Continuing the fight against the transportation of contraband and smuggled goods in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs 1.63 crore during July 2024. The RPF also apprehended 24 persons for their alleged involvement in carrying contraband/smuggled goods during various drives in trains and railway stations over NFR during this period. The apprehended persons, along with the seized items, were later handed over to the respective OC/GRP or local police station for further action as per relevant acts.

- Advertisement -

In a recent incident on July 30, 2024, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a check at Agartala railway station based on information received. During the check, they apprehended two persons and recovered 28 kg of Ganja worth approximately Rs 2.80 lakh. The apprehended persons, along with the recovered Ganja, were handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for necessary legal action.

In another case, the RPF team of Lumding, while escorting train no 12424 UP (Rajdhani Express), apprehended three persons from the train and recovered 110 grams of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 22 lakh on July 2, 2024. The apprehended persons, along with the recovered items, were handed over to OC/GRP/Mariani for further legal action.

It may be mentioned that from January to July 2024, the RPF of NFR managed to recover contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs 19.70 crore and apprehended 261 persons for their alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods. Last year, from January to December 2023, the RPF of NFR recovered contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs 25.43 crore and apprehended 392 persons for their involvement in smuggling contraband goods.

The RPF of NFR has taken several steps on a regular basis to make the Railways free from being utilised by drug traffickers. Frequent drives are conducted by RPF teams at different levels in all suspected trains and passenger areas.

10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourism potential of Chandi Chera in Tripura highlighted

The Hills Times -
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India