RPF of NFR recovers contraband goods worth over Rs 19 crore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Continuing the fight against the transportation of contraband and smuggled goods in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs 1.63 crore during July 2024. The RPF also apprehended 24 persons for their alleged involvement in carrying contraband/smuggled goods during various drives in trains and railway stations over NFR during this period. The apprehended persons, along with the seized items, were later handed over to the respective OC/GRP or local police station for further action as per relevant acts.

In a recent incident on July 30, 2024, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a check at Agartala railway station based on information received. During the check, they apprehended two persons and recovered 28 kg of Ganja worth approximately Rs 2.80 lakh. The apprehended persons, along with the recovered Ganja, were handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for necessary legal action.

In another case, the RPF team of Lumding, while escorting train no 12424 UP (Rajdhani Express), apprehended three persons from the train and recovered 110 grams of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 22 lakh on July 2, 2024. The apprehended persons, along with the recovered items, were handed over to OC/GRP/Mariani for further legal action.

It may be mentioned that from January to July 2024, the RPF of NFR managed to recover contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs 19.70 crore and apprehended 261 persons for their alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods. Last year, from January to December 2023, the RPF of NFR recovered contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs 25.43 crore and apprehended 392 persons for their involvement in smuggling contraband goods.

The RPF of NFR has taken several steps on a regular basis to make the Railways free from being utilised by drug traffickers. Frequent drives are conducted by RPF teams at different levels in all suspected trains and passenger areas.