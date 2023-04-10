36 C
Sahitya Sabha Biennial Conference Concludes

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 9: The biennial conference of Chengamari branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha concluded here on Friday. The literary programme organised at Diplonga ME School premises was held with a day-long programme which began with hoisting of the Sabha flag by Mahim Hatibarua, president of the branch.

It was followed by smriti tarpan offered by Birinchi Bordoloi. A community plantation drive was inaugurated by Gopal Das, a social worker of the locality. The open session was inaugurated with the title song of the sabha which was followed by a Borgeet performed by Chayanika Bora.

The open session held with Mahim Hatibarua in the chair was attended by Pradip Sarma, president of Biswanath Zila Sahitya Sabha as chief guest, Mahendra Gogoi, vice president of the district committee as an appointed speaker and Shovan Chandra Saikia as distinguished guest. The open session was also attended by Baneswar Bora, Abidur Rahman, Nur Hussain, Wahid Ali, Saifuddin Ahmed, Ghanashyam Kalita besides other dignitaries.

