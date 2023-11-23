Sanskrit Education Centre inaugurated at Chatia College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 22: In a public meeting at the conference hall of Chatia College, a Non-Formal Sanskrit Education Centre for Certificate and Diploma Courses for the academic session 2023-24, proposed by Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, was inaugurated. Anuj Kumar Saikia, the vice principal of Chatia College, chaired the meeting.

The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Vice Principal Saikia, followed by a mangalacharan performed by Pramod Pokhrel. Devendra Dev Sarma, Head of the Sanskrit department at the college, was the appointed speaker and highlighted the importance of Sanskrit education and the prospects of the Sanskrit non-formal education centre.

The event was attended by Troilokya Mahanta, Head of the History department, Niloy Singh Mahapatra, teacher of non-formal Sanskrit education, college teachers, students, among others. Books for the diploma and certificate courses were distributed among the students. Dr. Dipen Bharali, assistant professor of the Sanskrit department, conducted the proceedings, and Jintimani Neog, assistant professor of the Sanskrit department, offered a vote of thanks.