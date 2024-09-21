Sarbananda Sonowal Leads BJP Membership Drive in Assam

HT Digital

September 21, Saturday: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has taken the lead in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) membership drive in Assam, aiming to bolster the party’s grassroots support across the state. The campaign, which kicked off on Tuesday, seeks to expand BJP’s presence in Assam ahead of crucial upcoming elections.

Sonowal, along with other senior party leaders, addressed a gathering in Guwahati to launch the drive. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the party’s base and connecting with people at the grassroots level to ensure continued development in Assam. “The BJP is committed to the welfare of the people, and through this membership drive, we are reaching out to every corner of the state to bring more people into the fold of our vision for Assam,” Sonowal stated during his address.

The membership drive is part of a larger strategy by the BJP to consolidate its position in the northeastern states, where it has seen significant growth in recent years. With a focus on youth and first-time voters, the party is hoping to energize its base and increase its influence across various constituencies.

Party leaders also highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government in Assam, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, and education. The membership drive is expected to last several weeks, with district-level campaigns set to follow the initial launch.

As Assam prepares for key elections, the BJP is keen on expanding its membership to secure a stronger mandate. The campaign led by Sonowal is seen as a significant move in reinforcing the party’s electoral strategies in the state.