BJP felicitates active party members in UP assembly constituencies

LUCKNOW, April 9: As part of its foundation day campaign, the BJP on Tuesday launched felicitation meetings for active party members at the assembly level across Uttar Pradesh.

According to a party statement, such meetings were held in 238 of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies. The remaining 165 constituencies will host their meetings on Wednesday.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980.

The statement from the BJP state headquarters said state ministers, party office-bearers and leaders attended the felicitation meetings as speakers and interacted with the public.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh emphasised that the campaign aims to disseminate the party’s ideology, highlight the historic decisions of the BJP-led government and spread awareness of welfare schemes. The goal is to connect everyone with the vision of a developed and self-reliant India, he said.

UP BJP general secretary Sanjay Rai was quoted as saying that felicitation meetings for active members were successfully held in 238 constituencies on Tuesday and will be conducted in the remaining constituencies on Wednesday.

He said the events not only recognise the contributions of active members but also include discussions on the party’s organisational expansion and its electoral strategies.

Additionally, they reflect on the transformative role of the BJP in Indian politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year journey of leading the nation towards development, Rai said. (PTI)