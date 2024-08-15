Sarbananda Sonowal participates in Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day organised in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday. The event here was organised by the Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sonowal paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the partition violence and also emphasized that their struggle and tragic sacrifice shall forever be remembered by the people of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The sad saga of partition of India in 1947 marks a tragic chapter in our history, with the loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of millions, widespread violence, and the destruction of countless homes and properties. This event stands as a dark moment in the world history. The greedy and divisive policies of and power-hungry actions of the Congress, the Communists, and the Muslim League led to the misery of millions of people in the country who had to endure unimaginable atrocities. The nation will never forget that horror and immense suffering.”

Sonowal further said, “On this day in 1947, Akhand Bharat was divided, leading to the creation of India and Pakistan. The tragic chapter of partition was the result of power-hungry and divisive policy practitioners in the Congress, Communists, and Muslim League. These parties sacrificed the nation’s unity to serve their own political interests, turning the whole of India into a battleground. The Congress, Communists, and Muslim League bear full responsibility for the displacement and deaths of millions during the partition. The people of this country will never forget the deadly intentions of these parties. Today, we strongly condemn them once again for the suffering they caused. It is imperative for the new generation to study this tragic chapter, become politically aware, and contribute with renewed vigor to the journey of nation-building.”

Adding further, he said, “Under the strong leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our country is progressing rapidly in all directions. Modi Ji has worked tirelessly to build a strong and prosperous India. Every citizen must actively contribute to making India one of the world’s top three economies by 2030. As we approach the 78th Independence Day, let us all pledge together to achieve new heights through peace, unity, and progress.”

The union minister was accompanied by the MLA and Chairman of AIDC, Prashanta Phukan; President of BJP (Dibrugarh District), Ujjwal Kashyap; the Chairperson of District Mahila Morcha of BJP, Mamun Gogoi Mitra; the Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah; the Chairman of Assam Petro Chemicals Limited, Bikul Deka; the Chief Elected Officer of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Sonowal; the Deputy Chairman of Assam Gas Company, Indra Gogoi; the Chairman of Dibrugarh Development Authority, Ashim Hazarika among other prominent dignitaries, members of the party and people.