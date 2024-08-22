27 C
SBI and Symbiotic Foods forge partnership to boost pork production

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 21: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Bank of India (SBI), Regional Business Office, Tezpur, and Symbiotic Foods Private Limited, Ghoramari, Tezpur, at the DC Office Conference Hall in Udalguri on Tuesday.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the august presence of Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region; deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary; and SBI officials of the Regional Business Office, Tezpur, including Naresh Kumar Jha.

Notably, the MoU will give a significant boost to the production of pork in Udalguri district, strengthen the local economy, generate grassroots employment, and accelerate efforts under the flagship initiative of Bodoland Pig Mission towards making BTR the 'Pig & Pork Hub' of the North East.

He said that the signing of the MoU is paving the way for bringing healthy welfare and economic development to the region. He added that the initiative of signing the MoU will significantly boost pork production in Udalguri district, strengthen the local economy, and generate grassroots employment.

“The MoU will give a significant boost to the production of pork in Udalguri district, strengthen the local economy, generate grassroots employment, and accelerate efforts under our flagship initiative, Bodoland Pig Mission, towards making BTR the ‘Pig & Pork Hub’ of the North East,” CEM Boro said.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by BTR EMs Dr Nilut Swargiary and Rakesh Brahma; MCLA Dipak Mour; Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS, DC Udalguri; S Subramanian, DGM, ABU, SBI, LHO, Guwahati; and senior representatives of Symbiotic Foods Pvt. Ltd.

