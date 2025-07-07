26 C
Scheduled Caste youth body formed in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, July 6: The district unit of the Assam Anusuchit Jati Yuva Chhatra Sanstha (AAJYCS) for West Karbi Anglong was formally constituted during a general meeting of Scheduled Caste youths held at Nawadeep Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by Jeetendra Harijan, Vice Principal of Kapili College.

Bishnu Ram was selected as President of the newly formed district body, while Tuntun Ram was appointed General Secretary.

The formation of the district committee was overseen by Nripen Das (President), Nitya Nandan Das (General Secretary), and Ajit Das (Treasurer) of the central AAJYCS, who attended as observers and mentors.

The Sanstha aims to address issues affecting Scheduled Caste students, promote awareness of constitutional rights, and combat anti-social activities in society.

As part of the programme, Ashish Kumar Ram, a NEET 2025 aspirant, was felicitated with a certificate and a traditional Gamosa for his dedication and academic effort.

A condolence ceremony was also held to pay tribute to Dr Ruplin Rongpipi, a Community Health Officer who died of electrocution on July 2.  Prayers were offered for the peace of her soul.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Prem Chand Ram (President), Nayan Bharati (Secretary), and Chhatrapati Ram (Vice President) of the West Karbi Anglong Anusuchit Jati Parishad.

