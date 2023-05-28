School student dies at Sootea

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 27: One Mousam Das, a student of class 8 of Bhaskarjyoti Adarsha Vidyapeeth and a resident of Solal Gaon, Sootea died of Hypoglycemia at TMCH this morning. He was 14. According to information, the only son of Ranjit Das Mousam took a half day leave from school on May 25 due to high fever and some allergic symptoms that grew on his body. The student felt some problem in respiration, and the family members immediately admitted to Biswanath Chariali Sub-divisional Civil Hospital on the night of May 26. He was later referred to TMCH, Tezpur for better treatment. According to family sources, his whole body was covered with smallpox. It is pertinent to mention here that three of the same family had died in Behali a couple of days ago in the same illness. The conscious people of the greater Sootea area had appealed to the medical department for sample collection blood of the family members and further investigation on the matter to refrain from any type of pandemic eruption.