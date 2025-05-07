23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
type here...

Second phase of panchayat polls to be held today, over 91 lakhs to vote in 13 districts

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Polling officers carry Ballot box and other election materials move to their respective polling booths from an Election material collection centre ahead of the 2nd and final phase of the Assam Panchayat Election 2025, at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6: The second phase of Panchayat polls is due in Assam on Wednesday and this phase will span 13 districts in central and western Assam, with voting to take place at 12,130 polling booths from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Around 91.31 lakh voters—comprising 46.30 lakh men, 44.99 lakh women, and 251 individuals in the ‘others’ category—are eligible to vote.

- Advertisement -

Voting in the second phase is set for Wednesday across 13 districts: Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang. Polls will be open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, with repolling scheduled for May 9 if necessary. The results for both phases will be declared on May 11.

Related Posts:

A total of 91,31,127 voters—including 46,30,924 men, 44,99,952 women, and 251 others—are eligible to vote in this phase. The election features 29,608 candidates. Already, 1,289 candidates, including 21 Zila Parishad (ZP), 151 Anchalik Parishad (AP), and 1,117 Gaon Panchayat (GP) members, have been elected unopposed. This phase covers 181 ZP, 87 AP, and 10,530 GP constituencies.

In Kamrup district, preparations for the polls are complete. District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra announced that logistical and security arrangements have been finalised. Election materials will be dispatched starting at 7 am on May 6 from the Integrated DC Office and Dakshin Kamrup College in Mirza. Out of 1,333 polling stations in Kamrup (excluding Rangia), voting will be held in 1,274, as 59 saw uncontested results. Among these, 44 are designated as women-only polling stations.

A total of 5,096 officials, including 1,274 presiding officers, have been deployed, all of whom have undergone three rounds of training. Of the 36 candidates contesting in Kamrup’s 14 ZP constituencies, 17 are women. The district has 10,22,061 registered voters—5,09,333 men, 5,12,698 women, and 30 others. Ballot boxes will be secured at Dakshin Kamrup Girls’ College in Mirza and strong rooms at the old DC office in Amingaon after polling.

- Advertisement -

29,608 candidates are contesting for 181 Zila Parishad (ZP) seats, 87 Anchalik Parishads (AP), and 10,530 Gaon Panchayat (GP) wards. So far, 1,289 candidates have been elected unopposed, including 21 ZP members, 151 AP members, and 1,117 GP ward members.

In light of scattered incidents during the May 2 first phase, the Assam State Election Commission (SEC) has announced repolling at 44 booths in five districts on May 4. The first phase, conducted across 14 districts—including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar—saw a voter turnout of 70.19%. This was the first local election after constituency delimitation.

Panchayat elections are being held in 28 districts, excluding the seven under the Sixth Schedule autonomous councils. If needed, additional repolling will be held on May 9. Vote counting for both phases is scheduled for May 11.

The first phase of voting took place earlier in 14 districts, including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. The outcome of the second phase is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of rural Assam.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded the BJP’s campaign, highlighting welfare schemes initiated during his four-year tenure, especially those targeting women, youth, and marginalised communities. He emphasised state efforts to combat child marriage and drug abuse, claiming positive results. The CM also criticised previous Congress governments, accusing them of superficial appeasement without tangible empowerment.

The BJP’s campaign was further bolstered by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state BJP president Dilip Saikia. On the other hand, the Congress, led by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, slammed the BJP for failing to address pressing issues like unemployment and price rise. Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupen Kumar Borah, pledged rural development and accused Sarma of diverting attention from the government’s failures.

7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress MLA urges Tripura Government to revive defunct airport

The Hills Times -
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies