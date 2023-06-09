Secretary Of Koilamati Lamps In Trouble After Alleged Rape

HT Correspondent

KOILAMATI, June 8: A woman accused the secretary of M/s Koilamati Lamps of rape in Karbi Anglong. The alleged rapist, Mohonsing Teron, secretary of M/s Koilamati Lamps, fled from his home in Vophong Asar village after the matter came to light.

The woman of Vophong Asar village said that she was forced to bring the matter before the villagers and the media because Mohonsing Teron has repeatedly raped her. She said one Lika Teronpi approached her on behalf of Mohonsing Teron. She and Mohonsing Teron have a telephone conversation, and for the first time, he enters her home at 11 pm and rapes her.

Her husband is working in Kerala. After the woman complained to the village elders, Mohonsing Teron, a father of three children, fled the village.

The complainant opted to approach the traditional tribal village court instead of the police. At the time of filing this report, no police complaint had been filed.