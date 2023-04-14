Security Personnel Mysterious Death In Police Custody Creates Sensation

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 13: Sensation prevailed at Nagaon Kampur town following mysterious death of Moti Prasad Bora, a security personnel working at NIPCO company in Mizoram during police custody at Kampur PS last night.

Sources claimed that he was arrested from Nagaon Civil Hospital after a family dispute with his wife. Kampur police carried out his medical test right after arrest and his medical report confirmed his physical fitness, sources said, adding that he had died just in an hour in police custody right after arrest.

Following the mysterious death of the security personnel, his wife and other family members as well as other neighbours from Kampur railway station areas rushed to the spot and alleged that he might be physically tortured by the police personnel of the PS which led his mysterious death.

Meanwhile SP Leena Doley as well as other senior officials from Nagaon rushed to Kampur PS on Thursday.

The wife and other family members of the victim security personnel handed over an FIR to SP Doley in this regard and sought adequate compensation as well as justice to the victim family, sources said.

SP Doley assured the victim’s family to provide adequate compensation or needful action against the culprits behind the incident. Besides, Nagaon police will also discuss with the company concerned to engage anyone of the victim’s family in any post in the company, SP Doley assured further.