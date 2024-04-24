25.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
type here...

Self-help groups take out rally in Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 23: Members of self-help groups took out a rally for democracy in Morigaon on Tuesday to highlight the need to preserve democracy.

- Advertisement -

The rally was carried out as part of spreading awareness and encouraging participation in the voting process in the LS polls under the Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

The rally passed through villages, towns and cities, embracing the spirit of democracy with enthusiasm. Amidst chants of ‘Amar Vote Amulya Vote’ and ‘Amar Vote Amar Adhikar’ and with banners in hands the participants urged voters in Morigaon district to exercise their right to franchise. With the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place on April 26, initiatives to improve the voting per centage is being carried out across the district.

People from 85 gram panchayats and 11 wards joined the rally, with women actively participating to boost voter awareness. In a notable effort, 29 polling stations in Morigaon district will be exclusively manned by women, including six model polling stations. Among these one has been designated for women polling personnel with disabilities.

In the Morigaon district, a massive awareness campaign continues to attract voters, with several programmes being undertaken as part of the SVEEP campaign. Through the ‘Sarathi Baideu’ programme awareness is being created in villages, encouraging women folk to cast their valuable vote. At these help desks, women voters can identify and verify their names in the voters’ list. These help desks are run by women self-help groups, which guide voters to use helpline number 1950 and the website, ‘https://voters.eci.gov.in’.

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Section 144 imposed in Cachar ahead of LS polls

The Hills Times - 0
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click