Self-help groups take out rally in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, April 23: Members of self-help groups took out a rally for democracy in Morigaon on Tuesday to highlight the need to preserve democracy.

The rally was carried out as part of spreading awareness and encouraging participation in the voting process in the LS polls under the Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

The rally passed through villages, towns and cities, embracing the spirit of democracy with enthusiasm. Amidst chants of ‘Amar Vote Amulya Vote’ and ‘Amar Vote Amar Adhikar’ and with banners in hands the participants urged voters in Morigaon district to exercise their right to franchise. With the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place on April 26, initiatives to improve the voting per centage is being carried out across the district.

People from 85 gram panchayats and 11 wards joined the rally, with women actively participating to boost voter awareness. In a notable effort, 29 polling stations in Morigaon district will be exclusively manned by women, including six model polling stations. Among these one has been designated for women polling personnel with disabilities.

In the Morigaon district, a massive awareness campaign continues to attract voters, with several programmes being undertaken as part of the SVEEP campaign. Through the ‘Sarathi Baideu’ programme awareness is being created in villages, encouraging women folk to cast their valuable vote. At these help desks, women voters can identify and verify their names in the voters’ list. These help desks are run by women self-help groups, which guide voters to use helpline number 1950 and the website, ‘https://voters.eci.gov.in’.

