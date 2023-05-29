Seven Assam Engineering College Students Killed in Tragic Road Accident at Jalukbari

Guwahati May 29: In a tragic incident that took place at Jalukbari in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on May 29th, following the loss of seven lives, all students of Assam Engineering College (AEC).

CM Sarma took to Twitter to express his deep anguish, stating, “Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My heartfelt sympathies go out to their parents and family. I’ve spoken with GMCH authorities. Those who have been hurt are receiving all medical aid available.” CM Sarma also visited the site of the accident.

For those unfamiliar with the incident, the tragic accident occurred on the night of May 28th when a Scorpio car, rented by the Assam Engineering College students, collided with a Bolero pick-up van on the Jalukbari Flyover. Among the ten individuals in the vehicle, seven students lost their lives on the spot. Three occupants sustained severe injuries and were initially taken to Apollo Hospital before being transferred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.