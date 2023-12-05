Sivasagar Advocates Association observes National Advocates’ Day

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 4: The Sivasagar Advocates Association (SAA) marked National Advocates’ Day on Sunday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, an eminent lawyer, and the first President of India. Formed a year ago by members of the legal profession denied membership in the Sivasagar Bar Association, SAA organised a meeting to observe the occasion. The meeting, presided over by Advocate Bikash Kumar, featured addresses from distinguished legal professionals.

Justice (Retd) RR Handa, the adviser, shared his thoughts and encouraged the association to uphold the esteemed status of the legal profession by working ethically. He urged advocates to rededicate themselves to the cardinal principles of the Rule of Law. The Keynote address was delivered by Advocate Diganta Konwar, the secretary of SAA. Advocates Rajit Phukan, Nurul Islam, Ranjit Baruah, and Rubi Dutta also addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of the legal profession and its ethical practice.