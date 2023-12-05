17.8 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
type here...

Sivasagar Advocates Association observes National Advocates’ Day

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

SIVASAGAR, Dec 4: The Sivasagar Advocates Association (SAA) marked National Advocates’ Day on Sunday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, an eminent lawyer, and the first President of India. Formed a year ago by members of the legal profession denied membership in the Sivasagar Bar Association, SAA organised a meeting to observe the occasion. The meeting, presided over by Advocate Bikash Kumar, featured addresses from distinguished legal professionals.

Justice (Retd) RR Handa, the adviser, shared his thoughts and encouraged the association to uphold the esteemed status of the legal profession by working ethically. He urged advocates to rededicate themselves to the cardinal principles of the Rule of Law. The Keynote address was delivered by Advocate Diganta Konwar, the secretary of SAA. Advocates Rajit Phukan, Nurul Islam, Ranjit Baruah, and Rubi Dutta also addressed the gathering, emphasising the significance of the legal profession and its ethical practice.

7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Second bridge over Buroi River inaugurated for public use

The Hills Times - 0
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter