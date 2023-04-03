Sivasagar Tax Payer’s Body Opposes Property Tax Hike 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 2: The Sivasagar Tax Payers Forum (Sivasagar Poura Kardata Nagarik Mancha, SPKNM) on Sunday in a meeting in Amolapatty Hindu Dharma Namghar resolved to continue their stir against municipal property tax hike notification.

- Advertisement -

It also decided to enter into negotiation with the municipality chairperson Mrinalee Konwar and deputy commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav IAS for a reasonable tax assessment.

The meeting, presided over by the working president of the forum Manoj Kr Borthakur, expressed concern over taxing the customers in the Central Market due to unethical and exponential rise in bidding price by the bidders.

The meeting demanded financial discipline in the municipality.

The meeting was attended by secretary Biswajit Dutta , senior member Sirajul Islam, Jagat Gogoi, Arabinda Barua, Pradip Bordoloi, Bina Goswami, Jiten Goswami, Pradip Khemka, Anupam Barua, and Sankarlal Agarwala.