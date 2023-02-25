21 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 25, 2023
type here...

Six students bring laurels to Dhing College

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
NAGAON, Feb 24: Altogether 6 students from Dhing College, Nagaon brought laurels to the district by achieving gold medals in various events in National Science Olympiad 2022-23.

Among these 6 successful students Mofidul Islam, Rokibul Hussain and Roshidul Islam bagged the gold medal of excellence by scoring 100 marks while Omme Salma, Shania Afrin and Gazibur Rahman achieved the gold medal of distinction in National Science Olympiad 2022-23, a release added.

- Advertisement -

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAAC peer team visited the college for the third cycle of assessment and provided the college grade ‘B’ a couple of weeks back.

The faculty members as well as the students’ fraternity expressed their gratitude to the college principal Dr Biman Hazarika as such a glorious achievement was a spontaneous outburst of special care and initiatives of the college principal Dr Hazarika, a release added.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

LGBI Airport Authority Returns Lost Cash Amount & Gold Necklaces To...

The Hills Times - 0