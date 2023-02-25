Six students bring laurels to Dhing College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 24: Altogether 6 students from Dhing College, Nagaon brought laurels to the district by achieving gold medals in various events in National Science Olympiad 2022-23.

Among these 6 successful students Mofidul Islam, Rokibul Hussain and Roshidul Islam bagged the gold medal of excellence by scoring 100 marks while Omme Salma, Shania Afrin and Gazibur Rahman achieved the gold medal of distinction in National Science Olympiad 2022-23, a release added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAAC peer team visited the college for the third cycle of assessment and provided the college grade ‘B’ a couple of weeks back.

The faculty members as well as the students’ fraternity expressed their gratitude to the college principal Dr Biman Hazarika as such a glorious achievement was a spontaneous outburst of special care and initiatives of the college principal Dr Hazarika, a release added.