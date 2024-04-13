22 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 13, 2024
type here...

Small tea growers protest

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 12: Amidst the ongoing Rongali Bihu festival in the state, small tea growers are facing significant challenges as many brought leaf factories are not purchasing the green leaf. On Thursday, the Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Tirap Jagun Regional Committee and the small tea growers of Tirap and Jagun region jointly protested at NH 315 against the DGP Group-owned Lekhapani Tea Factory.

- Advertisement -

In the Tinsukia district of the 83rd Margherita constituency, brought leaf factories in the Tirap and Jagun regions are refusing to buy green leaves from small tea growers, prompting the protest.

Rahul Chetry, the general secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee, expressed deep concern, stating that it is unfortunate that during the Rongali Bihu celebrations, small tea growers in the Tirap and Jagun regions are facing distress due to the refusal of DGP-owned Lekhapani Tea Factory to purchase their green leaves, leading to a significant problem.

“We demand that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately take action against those brought leaf factory owners who are not purchasing the green tea leaves from small tea growers of Tirap and Jagun region,” said Rahul Chetry.

South Indian Dishes That Promote Weight Loss
South Indian Dishes That Promote Weight Loss
10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May
10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 companies of central forces to be deployed in Arunachal

The Hills Times - 0
South Indian Dishes That Promote Weight Loss 10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World