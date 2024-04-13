Small tea growers protest

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 12: Amidst the ongoing Rongali Bihu festival in the state, small tea growers are facing significant challenges as many brought leaf factories are not purchasing the green leaf. On Thursday, the Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Tirap Jagun Regional Committee and the small tea growers of Tirap and Jagun region jointly protested at NH 315 against the DGP Group-owned Lekhapani Tea Factory.

In the Tinsukia district of the 83rd Margherita constituency, brought leaf factories in the Tirap and Jagun regions are refusing to buy green leaves from small tea growers, prompting the protest.

Rahul Chetry, the general secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee, expressed deep concern, stating that it is unfortunate that during the Rongali Bihu celebrations, small tea growers in the Tirap and Jagun regions are facing distress due to the refusal of DGP-owned Lekhapani Tea Factory to purchase their green leaves, leading to a significant problem.

“We demand that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately take action against those brought leaf factory owners who are not purchasing the green tea leaves from small tea growers of Tirap and Jagun region,” said Rahul Chetry.