Social reformer Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma remembered

KOKRAJHAR, May 9: The 87th death anniversary of social reformer and founder of Brahma Dharma, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma has been observed with various programmes being organised at different places across the state.

In Kokrajhar, homage was paid at the statue of Gurudev at Baganshali Brahma Mandir premises. A joygahuti was also performed on the day to mark the observance where devotees and followers of Brahma Dharma participated on the occasion.

Notably, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, an imminent social reformer, worked tirelessly for development of the Bodo community’s different aspects of social life .

Gurudev Kalicharan strongly opposed the plan and policy of the British government to attached the then Goalpara district in the state with the then East Pakistan (present Bangladesh) and also strongly advocated the demand to retain Goalpara district within the state. Under the leadership of Gurudev Kalicharna Brahma, Goalpara district Bodo Satra Sannmilan was formed in 1919, Farmers Association was founded in 1923, a weaving centre was set up in 1925 at Tipkai, village development committee was formed in 1925, Boro Mahila Sanmilan was formed in 1925 and ‘Boros Pandulipi’ was written in 1934, which were instrumental in the social up liftment of the downtrodden Bodo community.

Under the able leadership of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, a memorandum was submitted to the Simon Commission in Shillong in 1929 demanding Bodo regiment along with 11 points charter of demands. He urged the Commission to take care for the protections of indigenous people, their socio-economic and education among others.

In Chirang, the birth anniversary of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma was also organised at various Brahma Mandirs, where people paid rich tributes to the great social reformer. The Brahma Dharma devotees and followers recalled the contributions and dedication of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma on his death anniversary.