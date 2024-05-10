Forest Man Jadav Payeng pitches hopes on new generation

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 9: Forest Man Padmashree Jadav Payeng pitches hope on the new generation for their renewed interest in nature conservation and love for animals.

Payeng said this during a programme held at the Dikhowmukh Higher Secondary School recently.

He was speaking on the subject ‘Gas gasani aaru aami’, and urged the students to devote little time for taking care of nature and do something to protect it and also the future of humans as well.

Sampa Das Duwora, delivered the welcome address. The programme was presided over by Soneswar Bora and addressed by Sivasagar district inspector of schools, Devajyoti Gogoi, noted bird watcher Hiren Dutta, Sabharam Bharali, Biplov Baruah, Rubul Bora and others.