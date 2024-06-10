Sonapur residents protest proposed Cement factory

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 10: A protest broke out against the construction of a new cement factory by Taj Cement Authority here in Sonapur on Monday.

The local residents as well as local organisations rallied against the construction the said factory.

The proposed factory, bearing an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units, menaced to shatter the local environment, giving rise to widespread opposition.

A public hearing conducted by the Assam Pollution Control Board was assembled to gather feedback from the local community. This hearing is a consequence of weeks of unrest, as the local population felt keeping in the dark about the detailed data and potential impact of the Rs 342 crore project.

- Advertisement -

The hearing witnessed tensions, with an exasperated crowd amidst Taj Cement Authority officials before proceedings initiated.

As the situation surged, CRPF personnel and police were deployed to administer the unrest.

Clashes erupted between protestors and security forces, leading to violent confrontations involving the application of sharp weapons as well as physical assaults.

The sole concern of the protestors is the environmental impact of the new factory. Sonapur, known for its lush green landscapes, faces ecological risks from industrial development.

- Advertisement -

Activists argue that the factory’s construction will result in irreversible damage to the local ecosystem, affecting both human health and biodiversity.

Local organisations and political parties have highlighted the protestors, advocating for the preservation of Sonapur’s natural beauty and ecological balance.

The residents’ stand against the cement factory, and focused on the ongoing struggle between industrial development and environmental conservation.