Sonitpur District Development Committee meeting reviews progress of ongoing schemes



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 7: The District Development Committee meeting for the month of June 2023 was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office. The meeting was chaired by DC Deba Kumar Mishra where he reviewed the progress of various ongoing schemes and projects being implemented by various government departments in the district.

Urging the heads of all government departments to expedite the implementation of these schemes, he asked all officials to maintain inter departmental coordination. The meeting was attended by CEO, ZP, Karabi Saikia Karan, DDC Gaya Prasad Agrawal, ADCs Twahir Alam, Garga Mohan Das, Kabita Kakoti Konwar, Raj Boruah, Pankaj Borah and heads of various line departments.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra also took part in an interaction with the students from the St Joseph’s Convent, Tezpur on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023. A street play with the message ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ to avoid the use of plastic and to educate the students on the hazards of plastic use on the environment was also staged on the occasion. Keeping in view the extreme heat conditions. The event was held indoors in the new conference hall of the DC’s office.

Later, the deputy commissioner also took part in a Q&A session where the students posed several questions to him ranging from environmental issues to career guidance topics.