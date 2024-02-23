Sonitpur KVK hosts productive SAC meeting

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 22: The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur, was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Dr Ranjit Kumar Saud, associate director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

District commissioner, Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra, in his address, advised KVK, Sonitpur, to work in a convergence mode with PNRD and NABARD for the better livelihood of farmers in the Sonitpur district. The action plan for the next financial year, action taken report of the last year, and progress report of the current year were reviewed in the meeting.

CEO, Zilla Parishad; ADEE (vety) AAU, Khanapara; (i/c) associate dean, BNCA; chief scientist, AICRP-Dryland, AAU; and other officials from line departments were present at the meeting. Members from FPCs, NGOs, progressive farmers, farm women of the district, and entrepreneurs were also present and shared their views.

The Resource Inventory of Sonitpur district, training notepad of KVK, Sonitpur, and 8 leaflets on various topics related to agriculture and allied sectors were inaugurated at the meeting. Additionally, a counseling center was inaugurated at KVK, Sonitpur campus by district commissioner, Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra. This center will provide counseling on health, nutrition, psychological wellbeing, vocational guidance, drudgery reduction, and overall wellbeing of the community.