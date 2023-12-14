15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...

Sot Recho village celebrates 11th Foundation Day

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 13: The community of Sot Recho village in Bokajan sub-division joyously celebrated its 11th Foundation Day with a daylong function in the village. The vibrant event, attended by more than 400 households, featured games, song, and dance. Dignitaries such as Sunaram Singnar, chairman of Borjan Village Development Board; Sardili Bey, chairman of Bokajan Education Board; Sundor Engti, vice chairman of Bokajan Municipal Board; and others joined the festivities to commemorate this special occasion.

Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Morigaon Police apprehend 29 suspected cyber criminals

The Hills Times - 0
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras