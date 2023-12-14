Sot Recho village celebrates 11th Foundation Day

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 13: The community of Sot Recho village in Bokajan sub-division joyously celebrated its 11th Foundation Day with a daylong function in the village. The vibrant event, attended by more than 400 households, featured games, song, and dance. Dignitaries such as Sunaram Singnar, chairman of Borjan Village Development Board; Sardili Bey, chairman of Bokajan Education Board; Sundor Engti, vice chairman of Bokajan Municipal Board; and others joined the festivities to commemorate this special occasion.