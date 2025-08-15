29.6 C
State cabinet approves procurement of 500 MW from coal ministry

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: The Assam Cabinet has accorded post-facto approval for procurement of 500 MW of power from the Union coal ministry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Power will be procured at the rate of Rs 5.79 per unit to provide affordable power to the people, the chief minister posted on X after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.

The cabinet has also approved a 1,500 MW of pumped storage project in Karbi Anglong to boost clean energy goals.

The council of ministers, in a bid to ensure quality healthcare for all, has approved financial sanction of the remaining Rs 325 crore for implementation of ‘Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana’ in 2025-26 to ensure continuation of cashless medical treatment to beneficiaries, Sarma said.

The cabinet has approved the Amendment of Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2022 to facilitate development of industries and encourage the construction of green buildings for enabling the ease of doing business.

The amendment will facilitate smaller plots to avail the benefits of ‘transit-oriented development’ (TOD) policy of urban planning and facilitate housing for economically weaker sections of society, he said.

The cabinet has approved the reclassification of 8 proposals for regulation of reclassification and transfer for non-agricultural purposes under the third edition of Mission Basundhara scheme in Dhubri and Biswanath districts, Sarma added. (PTI)

