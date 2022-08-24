State Handloom Expo Begins In Kokrajhar  

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 23: The State Handloom Expo, 2022-23 began at Rajmela Field in Kokrajhar from Tuesday.

The Expo was inaugurated by MLA of 30-Kokrajhar East (ST) LAC Lawrence Islary in the presence of Dhananjay Basumtary, Executive Member, BTC; Dithakananda Hazarika, secretary, BTC; chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board Pratibha Brahma, Sameswar Basumatary, Public Relation Officer, BTC and a host of dignitaries.

- Advertisement -

In his inaugural address, MLA Lawrence Islary expressed his gratitude and thanked the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India for their cooperation in organising such handloom expos at the right places like BTR where most of the women are involved in handloom and textile work. He also hoped that many people would throng the Expo to encourage rural weavers as well as make the event a huge success.

The State Handloom Expo organised by BRAWFED (Bodoland Regional Apex Weavers and Shilpi Co-operative Federation Limited) and sponsored by the Commissioner for Development of Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India to promote marketing of Indian hand-woven textiles will continue till September 5, 2022.

Stalls from different parts of India, including SHGs from almost all districts of Assam, are participating in this Handloom Expo.