Guwahati
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
STF Intercepts Truck Carrying 4000 kg of Marijuana in Guwahati; Two Arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Jan 24: In its relentless campaign against drug trafficking, a Special Task Force (STF) led by STF Chief Parthasarathi Mahanta seized a truck carrying a significant quantity of marijuana at Beharbari in Guwahati.

According a report by IndiaTodayNE, the STF team halted the truck and discovered marijuana concealed beneath raw rubber from a neighboring state to the North.

“Upon thorough inspection, the team seized a staggering 4000 kg of marijuana from the vehicle. The estimated value of the entire confiscated consignment is reported to be Rs 10 crore,” the report claimed.

The STF operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals identified as Raju Sharma (46), a resident of Bihpuria under Lakhimpur district, and Biswajit Das (29), a resident of Lakhipur under Cachar district.

Both arrested individuals have been taken into custody, and necessary legal actions have been initiated against them.

The interception and subsequent arrests mark a significant milestone in the STF’s ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region. Authorities commend the STF’s vigilance and dedication to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

