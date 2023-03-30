Street play on prevention of child marriage in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 29: A street play on prevention of child marriage was organised by District Child Protection unit under the supervision of Social Welfare Department in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The street play was done at Thana Chariali, Pachali and Lahowal to create awareness on child marriage.

The street play was about 15 minutes long and the actors of the play tried to reflect the different types of harassments a child faces after child marriage occurs through their drama.

A good number of people watched the street play and even interacted with the media appreciating the efforts and simultaneously also projected the need for awareness of these types of activities.

ADC Jitu Kumar Das, child protection officer Sangeeta Das, district information and public relations officer, Snigddha Rani Das, employees of social welfare were present during the programme.