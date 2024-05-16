30 C
Students belonging to Rudra paul clan felicitated

HT Correspondent

 

MARGHERITA, May 15: Brahmaputra Valley Rudra Paul Samity, Asom in collaboration with Margherita Regional Committee on tuesday organised Chaak Puja and felicitation ceremony programme at Makum Pather Margherita.

Students belonging to Rudra Paul clan of Margherita area who qualified the 2024 HS and HSLC Examination with flying colours were felicitated by this organisation.

Ashish Pal vice president of Brahmaputra Valley Rudra Paul committee, Asom central committee said that Chaak Puja has a specialty where people from the Rudra Paul clan living in Assam and elsewhere observe worship Chaak Puja in the month of Bohag and begin pottery works.

Ashish Pal said that every year students of the Rudra Pal clan qualifing HS and HSLC Examination with flying colours are felicitated.

A total of five students from the Rudra Pal clan of Margherita area were felicitated with traditional Assamese phoolam gamosha and an appreciation certificate.

