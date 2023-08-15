Suspect arrested in Jaysagar murder case

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 14: In a significant breakthrough, the Sivasagar police apprehended the primary suspect allegedly responsible for the tragic murder of a woman in Jaysagar on Sunday. The arrest follows a rigorous and thorough investigation into the distressing incident.

On the morning of August 10, authorities at the Sivasagar police station received a distressing report concerning the discovery of an unidentified woman’s lifeless body within an under-construction house at Dichial Ruphi Pathar, in close proximity. Subsequently, the unidentified body was transported to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

During further inquiries on August 11, Md Jan Ali, son of the late Mannan Ali from Darbar Field, came forward as an informant at the Jaysagar outpost. Ali asserted that the unidentified lady was indeed his wife, known as Beauti Begum but also identified by the name Minoti Gogoi Chauhan. He revealed that on the evening of August 9, his wife had departed for their rented residence near the Dikhow Bridge to pack their belongings, prompted by concerns over the escalating water levels of the Dikhow River.

A meticulous scientific investigation led the police team to focus their attention on an individual identified as Lambit Deka, the son of Niren Deka from Dicial Dhuliapar, Sivasagar. Subsequently, based on the revelations obtained from Deka, the police have reason to consider him as a potential suspect implicated in this abhorrent crime.