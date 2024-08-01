Suspension of large IWTD vessels

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 31: The operation of two large-sized IWTD vessels (catamarans) between Nimatighat in Jorhat and Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli has been suspended on Wednesday due to siltation near Kamalabari Ghat.

- Advertisement -

An IWTD official stated that the IWTD Ro-Pax vessel and other private ferries continue to operate without disruption between Kamalabari and Nimatighat. The Ro-Pax and other private ferries are also running between Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli and Nimatighat.

The official noted that while the suspension has not caused significant inconvenience to passenger movement, it has affected vehicle transportation since the large vessels have a higher carrying capacity for vehicles. The officials explained that navigating the large-sized vessels is challenging due to the need for considerable depth.