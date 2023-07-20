Employees of five catamarans on strike over unpaid salaries

HT Correspondent

Jorhat, July 19: In a concerning development, the employees of five prominent catamarans, which facilitate the transportation of both passengers and goods, have refrained from operating the large vessels from Wednesday. The strike, organised by 17 employees from Dolphin Securities and Advertising, as well as Ali Enterprises, who manage the five vessels, including two Ro-pax and three 100-pax, is a direct response to the alleged non-payment of salaries for over five months.

The affected employees, primarily hailing from West Bengal and residing onboard the vessels, expressed their deep distress and hardship caused by the prolonged salary delays. They stated that the financial burden has made it increasingly challenging to support their families back in their home states. Seeking resolution and addressing their grievances, they have chosen to abstain from work as a means to draw attention from the concerned authorities.

The striking workers have conveyed their intention to continue the strike until their rightful wages are disbursed. An IWT Directorate source stated that the striking employees of the five vessels were requested to continue plying the Ro-pax and 100-pax boats for the next three days. They were reportedly assured that their matter regarding non-payment of salaries would be taken up with the authorities of the two private companies for early resolution.

However, due to the suspension of boat services, both passenger and goods, between Jorhat-Majuli to and fro for the past four days, several heavy vehicles loaded with goods had remained stranded at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, as reported by a source from Nimati Ghat. The source also mentioned that on Wednesday, although the water level of the Brahmaputra River had decreased, it was still not convenient for the large vessels to ply.

The ongoing strike and suspension of boat services have caused significant disruptions in transportation and trade between Jorhat and Majuli. Efforts are being made to address the situation and find a resolution that satisfies the concerns of the employees and ensures the resumption of normal boat services. The ferry service between Jorhat and Majuli had only recently resumed two days ago, following a four-day suspension caused by rising water levels of the Brahmaputra River and floating logs.

It is worth mentioning that the RoRo and Ropax services were inaugurated in October 2018 by the former chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, with the aim of bridging the transportation gap between Jorhat and the Brahmaputra River island. The strike and subsequent suspension of boat services highlight the challenges faced by the employees and the impact on the overall transportation system. Authorities are working towards resolving the salary issues and restoring normal operations to alleviate the difficulties faced by both the workers and the local community.