Ferry Revival in Assam: Majuli Gears Up for Raas Festival with Restored Services

Thursday, October 24: Assam’s Transport Minister, Keshab Mahanta, has called for the immediate resumption of ferry services between Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Kamalabari in Majuli ahead of the Raas Festival. This directive comes in light of the suspension of ferry operations since October 20 due to the receding water levels in the Brahmaputra River. The low water level has led to the formation of new sandbanks, obstructing the waterway to Majuli, an island district that relies heavily on ferry services for connectivity.

Minister Mahanta visited Nimati Ghat to assess the situation firsthand. Following his visit, he directed the officials of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department to take swift action to restore the ferry services. The minister emphasized the importance of ferry operations being functional before the Raas Festival, an important cultural and religious event in the region, which sees thousands of visitors travel to Majuli.

The Minister shared details of his visit on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he outlined the steps being taken to resolve the issue. “I visited Nimati Ghat today and had a detailed discussion on the issue with DC Jorhat, Director Inland Waterways, and other officials and engineers to swiftly restore regular operations on the route,” Mahanta posted. He assured the public that efforts were underway to ensure the timely resumption of services, with a particular focus on dredging operations to clear the obstructed waterway.

To address the immediate problem of the sandbanks, the IWT department has arranged for a dredger from Dibrugarh to deepen the waterway. The dredger will be used to clear the sandbanks that have formed, allowing for the safe passage of ferries between Nimatighat and Kamalabari. This is a critical route for both residents of Majuli and visitors, and the restoration of services is seen as essential for maintaining the region’s accessibility, particularly in light of the upcoming Raas Festival.

The Raas Festival, which celebrates the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, is one of the most significant cultural and religious events in Majuli. The festival attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from across Assam and beyond. With the ferry services being the primary mode of transport for those traveling to the island, the suspension of operations poses a significant challenge for attendees.

In addition to the dredging operation, Minister Mahanta has urged the IWT department to ensure that the ferry services, once resumed, operate smoothly and without any further interruptions. The minister’s instructions reflect the urgency of the situation, as the festival is approaching, and time is of the essence in restoring connectivity to Majuli.

The IWT department has responded by mobilizing resources to address the issue. According to officials, the dredging operation is expected to be completed soon, allowing ferry services to resume before the start of the Raas Festival. The department has also assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers once the services are back in operation.

Mahanta’s call for action highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services like ferry transportation, particularly during major cultural events. The Brahmaputra River, while being a lifeline for many communities in Assam, often poses challenges due to its fluctuating water levels and the formation of sandbanks that can disrupt transportation routes.

As Majuli prepares for the Raas Festival, the resumption of ferry services is crucial for both locals and visitors. The IWT department’s efforts to clear the waterway and restore the ferry route are seen as timely and necessary to ensure that the festival can proceed without disruption. With the government’s focus on resolving the issue quickly, it is hoped that the ferry services will soon be operational, providing much-needed relief to the people of Majuli and the surrounding areas.