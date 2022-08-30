Tapi Mra, First Arunachalee To Climb Everest, Goes Missing

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: Tapi Mra, the first Arunachalee to conquer Mount Everest has reportedly been missing for the past seven days when he was on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mountaineering and paragliding associations on Monday urged chief minister Pema Khandu for help to trace the 37-year-old Everester.

Paragliding Association of Arunachal Pradesh president, Vijoy Sonam and Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh president, Sika Gapak confirmed that Mra has gone missing and efforts are on to trace him.

Mra is also the secretary general of Mountaineering Association.

He had climbed the highest peak of the world on May 21, 2009.

“This was Mra’s fourth attempt to scale Kyarisatam,” Gapak said.

Sonam, who has rushed to East Kameng district headquarters Seppa in search of Mra told PTI over telephone that a person from the Puroik tribe had accompanied Mra for summiting Mount Kyarisatam, while his five porters are waiting in the base camp. The news about his going missing was given by two Puroik porters, a father and son, who had returned to Seppa on Sunday.

Sonam has requested chief minister Pema Khadu to send a National Disaster Response Team to search for and rescue the mountaineer.

He also urged inhabitants of the Puroik villages on the remote hill tracts of the district to help in the search operation for Mra.

East Kameng deputy commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla could not be contacted for his comments. (PTI)