Chilling Plot Unveiled in Honeymoon Murder Case in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, JUNE 13: Meghalaya Police have found a sinister murder conspiracy behind the killing of Indore-based entrepreneur Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra on June 2. Investigations proved that the murder was planned and had a conspiracy to confuse the authorities and enable his wife, Sonam, to go underground.

As per East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, the plot was hatched initially in Indore prior to Raja and Sonam’s wedding on May 11. Suspected boyfriend of Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, has been identified as the mastermind of the crime, with Sonam having a direct role as co-conspirator. Police are convinced that the group even discussed killing a random female and incinerating her body to present it as Sonam’s, allowing her time to stay in hiding before the reality was discovered.

The couple reached Meghalaya on May 19 for their honeymoon and disappeared on May 23. Following days of search operations, Raja’s body was recovered on June 2, while Sonam appeared in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9 and surrendered to police. Probe established that she had escaped from Meghalaya dressed as a woman in a burqa, traveling in multiple modes of transport to cover Indore route via Guwahati, Siliguri, Patna, and Lucknow.

Sonam, Raj, and three others — Vishal, Akash, and Anand — have since been taken into custody. While opposite to initial perception that the trio were contract killers, police now ascertain that they were close friends, one of whom is Raj’s cousin. SP Syiem said, “It was not a standard contract killing. Yes, the idea was to kill and they did it as a favor to their friend Raj.” Rs 50,000 had reportedly been given by Raj to them for expenses.

On May 23, the trio invited Raja to Weisawdong Falls for a sightseeing tour. There, between 2:00 and 2:18 pm, the three men brutally assaulted Raja with a machete and killed him in front of Sonam. His body was disposed of by being hurled into a gorge. Trace evidence left behind — a raincoat spattered with blood as well as the two-wheeler hired by the couple — was subsequently picked up by the police. The raincoat was presented to Akash by Sonam so that he could conceal blood stains on his shirt, but was afterwards discarded because it also had blood marks.

The group disbanded after the murder, and Sonam started her escape. Vishal provided her with a burqa, and she fled incognito from Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, ultimately to reach Indore. The police were pursuing the group in the meantime. At the initial arrest (Akash) in UP, Raj was alarmed and ordered Sonam to get in touch with her family and feign an escape from kidnappers — a subterfuge to distract investigators.

SP Syiem added that their scheme banked on the fact that Raja’s body would not be discovered owing to the remote position, allowing Sonam to stage a kidnapping. But a tip-off from a local guide and prompt police action unraveled the hoax.

Police now are making efforts to recreate the crime scene and collect all the physical and digital evidence. Police also contacted police in Assal and other states to check if the suspects had scouted Sohra and Nongriat earlier as a part of their mission.

The five accused have been sent to eight days of police custody. Police are hopeful of making a charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days, Deputy Inspector General of Police DNR Marak said.