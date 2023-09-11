Teej celebrated with zest in Samar Dalani

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 10: The vibrant Teej festival, organised by Samridhi Mahila Gosthi in
Lakhangarh, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Lakhangarh auditorium, featuring a day-long program that
showcased the rich cultural traditions of the Gorkha community. The festivities commenced with traditional Gorkha
rituals in the morning.
The open session, presided over by Anu Boral, the president of Samridhi Mahila Gosthi, began with the lighting of
earthen lamps by Tanka Maya Devi and a harmonious chorus. Dimbeswari Devi, a distinguished social worker,
inaugurated the open session.
During the event, various speakers, including Gita Devi, Rita Devi, and Ranjita Devi, elaborated on the origins and
significance of the Teej festival. The program also featured a series of cultural performances, adding to the festive
atmosphere.
Anju Devi, the secretary of Samridhi Mahila Gosthi, presented the secretary’s proceedings, while Gita Devi, a senior
member, extended a vote of thanks to all attendees and participants. Eminent personalities and dignitaries from the
Samar Dalani region graced the occasion.
Teej is a major festival celebrated by the Gorkha community, marked by a combination of feasting and fasting by
women, and this event beautifully showcased its cultural richness.
