Teej celebrated with zest in Samar Dalani

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 10: The vibrant Teej festival, organised by Samridhi Mahila Gosthi in

Lakhangarh, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Lakhangarh auditorium, featuring a day-long program that

showcased the rich cultural traditions of the Gorkha community. The festivities commenced with traditional Gorkha

rituals in the morning.

The open session, presided over by Anu Boral, the president of Samridhi Mahila Gosthi, began with the lighting of

earthen lamps by Tanka Maya Devi and a harmonious chorus. Dimbeswari Devi, a distinguished social worker,

inaugurated the open session.

During the event, various speakers, including Gita Devi, Rita Devi, and Ranjita Devi, elaborated on the origins and

significance of the Teej festival. The program also featured a series of cultural performances, adding to the festive

atmosphere.

Anju Devi, the secretary of Samridhi Mahila Gosthi, presented the secretary’s proceedings, while Gita Devi, a senior

member, extended a vote of thanks to all attendees and participants. Eminent personalities and dignitaries from the

Samar Dalani region graced the occasion.

Teej is a major festival celebrated by the Gorkha community, marked by a combination of feasting and fasting by

women, and this event beautifully showcased its cultural richness.