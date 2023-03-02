Tezpur Defence Research Laboratory Celebrates National Science Day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 1: National Science Day (NSD) was celebrated in Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Tezpur to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect on Tuesday by the great Indian physicist, Bharat Ratna, Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, for his ground-breaking research work on scattering of light.

Deputy commissioner of Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra attended the programme as chief guest and delivered a very inspiring and thought-provoking speech. He encouraged the students to be inquisitive, to seek scientific answers to problems encountered in everyday life and to keep abreast with current affairs through the use of newspapers and traditional learning methods. He also informed the august gathering about the scheme Arohan of Assam government which aims to encourage meritorious students to nurture their scientific thinking.

The programme started with the address of the director, DRL, Dr Dev Vrat Kamboj, who described the significance of the day to participating students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Udalguri and Kendriya Vidyalaya-I, Tezpur. He emphasised on the power of science and called upon the scientific fraternity to come together for the greater cause of science.

In the NSD programme, an oration on a popular science topic was delivered by Prof Pradip Kumar Bora, director, NERIWALM, Tezpur. He stressed upon the importance of science in our day-to-day life and encouraged the students to take up science with enthusiasm to proceed with a child-like curiosity which is the essence of science.