Tezpur University organises national webinar on financial education

HT CorrespondentTEZPUR, Aug 30: The department of Commerce, Tezpur University, in association with Bombay Stock Exchange, India, organised and conducted a national webinar on financial education, as an extension activity on the theme ‘Indian Capital Market & Wealth Management’ on Monday.

The program was coordinated by Dr Prasenjit Roy, assistant professor, department of Commerce, Tezpur University and it was said that the department is committed to create financial awareness among the students and among the public.

The online event started with a welcome address by the head of the department, Dr Santi Gopal Maji. The event was addressed by Raghunandan Pattnaik, national trainer- BFSI, a financial expert from BSE.

The following sub-domains were highlighted by the financial expert viz asset allocation-portfolio management with money management, investment in various asset class such as equity, Central & State Government bonds, fixed deposits, credit rated bonds issued by corporates, investment through various securities instruments regulated by RBI & SEBI, wealth creation-big retirement, health care, home, holidays, children education, budgeting-a process for tracking, planning & controlling the inflow & outflow of your income.

The event ended with a Q&A session followed by the vote of thanks by Dr Prasenjit Roy. A total of 80 participants attended the event. The event was hosted by Niva Kalita, research scholar, department of Commerce, Tezpur University.

