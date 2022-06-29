Tezpur University signs MoU with Regional Centre for Biotechnology

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 28: In a significant step towards enhancing inter-institutional ties, the Tezpur University has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 24 with the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad, an academic institution under the department of Biotechnology, Government of India which has regional and global partnerships synergising with the programmes of UNESCO. The collaboration will serve as a platform for cross learning, sharing of knowledge and best practices and for developing an innovation and startup ecosystem among students.

Under the MoU, both the reputed institutions will collaborate in taking up various programmes such as developing entrepreneurship and kills in the field of biotechnology; faculty, staff and scholars exchange in various areas of research; incubation facilities for students with innovative ideas; encouraging and catalysing research activities followed by publication of papers in peered-reviewed journals; organising and participating in seminars, workshops and training programmes to facilitate training and exchange of ideas; mentoring and arranging for industrial internship under the BBB’s Academic-Industry Joint Mentorship programme.

On behalf of the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, the MoU was signed by Dr Sudeep Bhar, controller of administration in presence of Dr Sudhangshu Vrati, executive director and Dr Suman, chief operations officer, BSC-BioNEST Bio Incubator. Representing Tezpur University, its registrar Dr Biren Das signed the MoU in presence of vice chancellor Prof V.K. Jain, dean, Academic Affairs, Prof M Sharma, dean S&T, Prof D Hazarika, head of the MBBT department, Prof Robin Doley and other senior faculty and staff members of the University.