Assam Rifles distribute food items

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 28: Lokra Battalion under the aegis of HQ Sect 21 and inspector general Assam Rifles (East) distributed the essential food supplies and rations including rice, dal, mustard oil, salt, etc., in general areas of Latigram, Silchar on Monday, stated a press release. A team of Lokra Battalion distributed essential food stores in the flood affected area inaccessible by road and helped the locals in their fight for survival.

The relief materials were distributed to approximately 120 families of the Latigram village.