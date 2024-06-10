‘The Trial’ Actress Noor Malabika Das Found Dead in Mumbai Apartment; Hails from Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 10: Actress Noor Malabika Das was found dead in Mumbai flat in Lokhandwala, in a suspected case of suicide on Thursday.

As per police media reports, the matter came to light after the neighbours approach following a foul smell coming from Noor’s apartment.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found Noor’s decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan and have initially ruled the death as a suicide.

The 37-year-old actor hailed from Assam and had made her career in the world of Hindi web series. She had leading roles in various web series, inclusive of “Siskiyaan,” “Walkaman Upaya,” and “Charamsukh.”

In “The Trial,” she played a supporting role besides actor Kajol.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has paid a visit to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a detailed probe into the reported suicide.

According to the officials, Das had been suffering from depression and was on medication.

There wasn’t any suicide note found from the spot, the official said, adding that an Accidental Death Reports (ADR) has been registered.