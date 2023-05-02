35 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
type here...

Theft in two shops of central market of Demow

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
DEMOW, May 1: A theft incident took place in two shops of Demow Central Market which is in the middle of Demow Chariali under Demow police station on Sunday night.
According to sources, the theft incident took place in the shop of Santosh Sahu and Biren Khanikar in Demow Central Market on Sunday night. The thief broke the shutter of the grocery shop of Santosh Sahu and took the goods that were meant for sale from the shop. Few days ago, also, one theft incident took place in a shop of Demow Central Market, and Demow Police was informed regarding the incident.

Longest Tunnels in the World
Longest Tunnels in the World
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Deadliest Roads in the World
Deadliest Roads in the World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World