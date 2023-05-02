Theft in two shops of central market of Demow



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 1: A theft incident took place in two shops of Demow Central Market which is in the middle of Demow Chariali under Demow police station on Sunday night.

According to sources, the theft incident took place in the shop of Santosh Sahu and Biren Khanikar in Demow Central Market on Sunday night. The thief broke the shutter of the grocery shop of Santosh Sahu and took the goods that were meant for sale from the shop. Few days ago, also, one theft incident took place in a shop of Demow Central Market, and Demow Police was informed regarding the incident.

