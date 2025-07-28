Third death anniversary of Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey observed in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 27: The third death anniversary of former minister and social activist Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey was observed on Sunday by the Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey Smriti Raksha Samittee at Netaji Corner on JK Kedia Road in Hojai.

The event was attended by committee president Faizul Hoque, secretary Bijoy Chakraborty, former Hojai Municipal Board chairman Amar Chand Dey, relatives, and well-wishers who paid floral tribute before the late leader’s portrait.

Educationist Pramod Ranjan Das, speaking on the occasion, urged the public to emulate Dr Dey’s commitment to social service.

He recalled Dr Dey’s legacy as a four-time MLA from Hojai, one-time MLA from Lumding, and a minister known for his developmental work and belief in unity.

Highlighting the committee’s longstanding demand to install a bust of Dr Dey in Hojai, Chakraborty expressed disappointment over the lack of official recognition.

He informed that both the Hojai Municipal Board and Santiban Committee had denied permission for land allocation.

“Despite these obstacles, we will soon install Dr. Dey’s bust in Hojai. A road should be named in his honour, and we will continue observing his death anniversary so future generations can remember his contributions,” he said.

Speakers also recalled Dr Dey’s journey from a physician to a fiery political leader who championed the cause of the downtrodden.

A member of the BJP since 2021, he remained politically active until his demise on July 27, 2022. The programme concluded with prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

