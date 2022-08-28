Three-Day Multimedia Photo Exhibition Ends

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 27: The three day multimedia photo exhibition on ‘8 Years of Seva Sushasan & Garib Kalyan’ and Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by Central Bureau of Communication, Guwahati Regional Office under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting comes to a close at Vibrant North East 2022 at the Veterinary Ground, Khanapara on Saturday.

Narayanan, director general, NE Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, attended the closing ceremony and received award and certificate of participation from the organisers of the Vibrant North East 2022 for the impressive photo exhibition put up by CBC, Guwahati.

The photo exhibition showcased panels on various Government initiatives and schemes in the last 8 years. The exhibition also portrayed the sacrifice of the brave freedom fighters of the North East and their contribution to the freedom movement of the nation.

During the three days, many dignitaries including Atul Bora, Agricultural minister, Government of Assam, Vikram Sahay, joint secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India among others visited and appreciated the exhibition.

On the closing day, the folk musicians and artists of CBC, Regional Office, Guwahati performed various cultural programmes in the event.