Transport officers in vigilance net over bribery charge

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday apprehended an enforcement inspector for allegedly demanding bribe in Karimganj, said an official statement.

- Advertisement -

The accused identified as Sahab Uddin Tapadar had demanded Rs 16,000 as bribe from the complainant for allowing free movement of the vehicles.

“A complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sahab Uddin Tapadar, the enforcement inspector –cum- I/C District Transport Officer, of office of the District Transport Officer and Secretary Regional Transport Authority in Karimganj in conspiracy with Abu Saleh Md Zakaria, the enforcement checker of the same office demanded Rs 16,000 as bribe from the complainant for allowing free movement of the vehicles of the complainant,” the statement added.

Later, the aforementioned public servants reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 10,000.

However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the DVAC for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servants.

- Advertisement -

“Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team from the DVAC in the office of the District Transport Officer & Secretary Regional Transport Authority. Abu Saleh Md Zakaria was caught red handed in the office, immediately after he accepted Rs10,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses,” the statement added.

Tapadar, the enforcement inspector was also apprehended for demanding bribe from the complainant and accepting it through Abu Saleh Md Zakaria, in conspiracy with him.

“Finding sufficient evidence against both the accused public servants, they have been arrested by the investigating officer of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on Wednesday under section 120(B) IPC, read with section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

- Advertisement -

Necessary legal follow up action are underway.