Timber mafia apprehended by Lekhapani range forest officer and her team

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 14: Acting on a tip, Lekhapani range forest officer and her team apprehended a notorious timber mafia from Lingkok Manmao, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday evening. He had been absconding for four months.

- Advertisement -

Parashmita Neog, Lekhapani forest range officer, said that on the early morning of March 18, a JCB and a TC truck bearing registration number AS 23 6984 were seized along with precious Hollong logs from the Tipong reserve area. Due to darkness, the driver and handyman fled from the spot.

Parashmita Neog said that after a four-month thorough inquiry, it was found that Wonthung Kimsing, a permanent resident of Lingkok Manmao, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, had taken the JCB and TC truck on contract to carry illegal precious Hollong logs from reserve forest areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Parashmita Neog said that after interrogation, Wonthung Kimsing revealed that he had been involved in the illegal timber syndicate for many years.

A case numbered LP 36/23,24 dated March 18, 2024, has been registered at the Lekhapani forest range office against Wonthung Kimsing. He was produced in the Margherita sub-divisional magistrate court and then sent to judicial custody at Tinsukia.