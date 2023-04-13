Tinsukia Police Nabs 3 With Contrabands

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 12: Assam police is continuing their drive against drugs which on Wednesday morning Pengree police of Tinsukia district on the basis of secret information at Tekeri village under Pengeri police station raided the house of Numal Baruah where they apprehended 3 persons along with 38 packets of intoxicated tablets.

The raid was conducted by Margherita SDPO Hemanta Kumar Boro and Pengeri police station in-charge Bakul Ingti.

The three apprehended persons have been identified as Nomal Baruah, Dambru Moran and Nitu Moran of Tekeri village under Pengree police station which since many years they were involved in this illicit trade.

The three apprehended persons were brought to Pengree police station where further investigation is going on till filling of this report.